Despite road improvement, potholes remain big problem on Greenville roads

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Despite road improvements and planned projects, potholes remain a major concern for drivers in Greenville.

Heavy construction trucks in town for multiple projects have only put more stress on roads.

Recent budget and force cutbacks with the Department of Transportation has made getting to problem areas even more challenging.

“We patch them as we get a chance to patch them,” said Randy Hall, Pitt County’s Maintenance Engineer. “We’ve got a whole county and a limited number of forces to handle all the potholes.”

Hall said DOT also owns several major roadways within Greenville city limits. Those include 10th St., 14th St., Memorial Blvd. and Greenville Blvd.

Beyond those, it is the city’s responsibility to maintain roads.

Greenville Public Works Director Kevin Mulligan said for years, the budget given to his department for road repairs was well below what it should have been. He said it used to be $400,000, but in the most recent budget, has increased to about $4 million.

On Monday, Mulligan will go before council again to detail upcoming road improvement projects.

“We’ve got about 4 million dollars worth of road resurfacing that will go before them,” he said.

If approved, portions of 1st St., Hooker Rd. and S. Elm St. would be resurfaced in the next year. That doesn’t include roadways being resurfaced using bond money, like Arlington Blvd.

Mulligan said Arlington Blvd. between Red Banks Rd. and Firetower Rd. will begin getting resurfaced in mid-April.

But some of these projects come too late. The pesky problem of potholes can also be a costly ones for drivers.

Colby Pugh with Pugh’s Tire said they’ve seen an uptick in cars coming in with damage from potholes.

“We had one come in last week, it was actually driveable, but the rim was split in half,” he said. “Somehow it was holding air, but it was really dangerous for the customer to be on the road.”

Pugh said the repair cost for damage from potholes can range from several hundred dollars, to more than a $1,000.

If you notice a pothole on a city or state owned road, you can report it to the appropriate department.