Deputies: Man confesses to 1993 murder of son-in-law in Wayne County

SEVEN SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a man in Louisiana has confessed to a 1993 murder in Seven Springs.

In February, officials from the Livingston Parrish Sheriff’s Office contacted deputies in Wayne County regarding the murder of Sidney Gregory. Deputies in Louisiana said Allen Deaver told investigators he killed Gregory, his son-in-law. Following the reported confession, deputies in Wayne County and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation began investigating the case.

Deputies were originally called to a home on Route 2 in Seven Springs on February 7, 1993. When deputies arrived they found the body of Gregory in the bedroom of his burned mobile home. A death certificate listed the original cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Investigators in Louisiana say Deaver confessed to beating his son-in-law to death on the 24th anniversary of the murder.

A grand jury indicted Deaver on first-degree murder on April 5, 2017.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is working on plans to transport Deaver back to North Carolina to stand trial.