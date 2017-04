GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A D.H. Conley High School senior accepted an appointment to the United States Naval Academy.

That’s in Annapolis, Maryland.

Nolan James Paramore was presented his appointment in a special recognition by Mrs. Dollie Burwell on behalf of Representative G.K. Butterfield on Wednesday at D. H. Conley in Greenville., April 5,

WNCT’s Josh Birch was on hand and will have more details coming up on 9 On Your Side beginning at 5.