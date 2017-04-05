Community helps plant Pinwheel Garden at Jacksonville event

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Community members helped to plant a Pinwheel Garden on Wednesday.

The month of April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Its purpose is to recognize the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child neglect and abuse, physical and emotional.

It was 2008 when the pinwheel was introduced as the national symbol for childhood abuse prevention.

“Throughout April, celebrate the lives you touch and those who have touched yours by honoring them with a pinwheel – the national symbol for the great childhoods all children deserve because our children are our future… By its very nature, the pinwheel connotes whimsy and childlike notions. In essence, it has come to serve as the physical embodiment, or reminder, of the great childhoods we want for all children.” – Pinwheels for Prevention®

