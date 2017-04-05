Circle K in Kinston robbed at gunpoint for second time in 2 weeks

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Circle K at 1690 Hwy. 258 North in Kinston was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night, Kinston police said. It is the second armed robbery at the store within the past two weeks.

The clerk told officers a man pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The clerk said he gave the man money, and the man left the store.

Officers with the Kinston Police Department responded at around 11:48 p.m. with assistance from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers arrived, they started a K-9 track. The track went toward Banks School Road and ended a short distance from the parking lot.

The store clerk said the man was wearing dark jeans and a dark green coat, and his face was covered.

No one was injured, and the robbery is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

