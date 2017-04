CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 12-year-old child in Charlotte.

Local media outlets report the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the child was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries. The child’s name has not been released.

Police say the driver left the scene. Authorities haven’t released any further details about the crash or a description of the vehicle involved.