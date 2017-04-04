Wood Ducks host media day and announce starting rotation

Kinston, N.C. (WOOD DUCKS MEDIA RELATIONS/WNCT) – The Down East Wood Ducks held their first annual “media day on Tuesday afternoon following the teams open practice. The Woodies began practice around 1:00 on Tuesday afternoon and practiced until shortly after 4:30 before meeting with the media.

The Wood Ducks roster features 26 players from four different countries. However, it was pretty clear to see that all the players are excited about getting the opportunity to play professional baseball in Kinston.

“I love it man, I love it,” said Josh Morgan, Wood Ducks infielder. “I think we are all really excited to tell you the truth, because as a team we are the first franchise as the Down East Wood Ducks. So we are all really excited, the fans and everyone outside the field as well, have welcomed us a lot and are very loving. We are all very excited and will take care of things on the field.”

“Hopefully everybody comes down,” said Joe Palumbo, Wood Ducks left handed pitcher. “It’s very exciting and I know, I’ve heard people in the town are very excited for us to be here. Just happy to be here and be a part of this and hopefully the fans are as exstatic as we are.”

The Wood Ducks also announced the starting rotation for the first series of 2017 and beyond to begin the inaugural season as the Woodies on Tuesday, afternoon. Left-hander and Rangers’ No. 5 prospect on MLB.com Joe Palumbo will start opening night in Salem against the Red Sox.

Following the southpaw will be another top prospect — Pedro Payano will start game two of the 2017 season and he is listed as the 28th prospect on MLB.com. Saturday and Sunday will feature lefties Jeff Springs and Wes Benjamin respectively.

When the Woodies return home on Monday, it will be left-hander Brett Martin with the honor of throwing the first pitch as a Down East Wood Duck at Grainger Stadium. Martin is slotted at No. 5 on MLB.com’s list for the Rangers prospects. He will start game one against the Winston-Salem Dash and right-hander Peter Fairbanks will start game two at home to complete the rotation.

Last season, Palumbo had the second-most strikeouts (122 in 96.1 IP) among all Texas farmhands. He spent the entire season in Low-A Hickory, finishing 7-5 with a 2.24 ERA. The New Yorker made seven starts among his 33 appearances for the Crawdads.

Payano, born in New York and now a Dominican Republic native, also spent 2016 with Hickory and was a SAL midseason All-Star. In his 15 games, he finished 3-3 with a 2.08 ERA. However a fractured forearm cut his season short in July limiting him to just over 70 innings.

Springs is the lone North Carolinian on the roster, hailing from Belmont, NC and attended Appalachian State University. He too was a SAL midseason All-Star with a minuscule 1.16 ERA in 31 innings from the bullpen. He was promoted to High Desert midseason to transition into a starting role.

A fifth round pick in 2014 from the University of Kansas, Wes Benjamin will start game four of the Salem series. A Hickory alum in 2016, he was 6-5 with a 3.79 ERA — which was the fourth-lowest ERA among starters in the Rangers system. His strikeout-to-walk ratio was strong as well with 102 K’s in 101 innings pitched, compared to only 22 walks.

At home, the Woodies will turn to Martin to ignite the crowd at Grainger Stadium. A Tennessee-native, Martin’s profile was raised with a strong second-half of the season in 2016. He made six starts after a promotion to High Desert in the regular season and finished 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA in a hitter-friendly league. However his most notable performance came in game two of the California League finals against the Visalia Rawhide (D-Backs affiliates). Martin threw seven hitless innings and struck out a career-high 15 batters in the victory.

Fairbanks split time in the bullpen and starting rotation in Hickory in 2016. He compiled a 4-5 record and 4.88 ERA, making 16 starts in 24 appearances. A Mizzou signee from 2015, he had the third-most innings accumulated on the Hickory staff.

Pitching coach Steven Mintz managed several of the arms on this year’s roster in Hickory last season, when he served as the skipper for the Crawdads. This will be Mintz’s 17th year as a minor league instructor after a 12-year major league career with the Dodgers, Red Sox, Giants, Padres, Pirates and Angels. He also is a North Carolina-native, from Leland.

