With help from the community, a new skate park is on the way to Greenville

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- Extreme sports help put Greenville on the map, that’s why it was named Sportstown USA. Some say the trend is dying, and that’s exactly why one group wants to open a new park.

The only public skate park in Greenville, Jaycee Skate Park has worn down equipment and cracks in the concrete.

GAPS member Benjamin Herd said, “We’re definitely trying to create a resurgence in interest.”

A resurgence of what used to be.

“For the longest time Greenville was home to so many professional action sports athletes and there’s just no reason why it can’t be that way again,” Herd said.

That’s why one group wants to bring a brand new facility to the area, but they can’t do it alone.

GAPS or Greenville Advocates for Public Skate Parks is tasked with raising most of the funds and the city may be able to lend a helping hand.

Greenville parks planner Lamarco Morrison said, “It’s funding that was already budgeted it just wasn’t allocated towards a particular project.”

A project Mayor Allen Thomas says is about way more than half-pipes and skate ramps.

“There’s a lot of revenue opportunities that could be measured in the millions for Greenville and also for our citizens,” Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas said.

No matter the reason behind it all. Jaycee park regulars say they’re on board with the idea.

There is still no timetable on when the project will be completed. There will be a meeting this Thursday to discuss the park’s future plans. It will be at the recreation and parks building off Cedar Lane and is open to the public.

For more information visit http://gapsnc.org/