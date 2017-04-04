Weekend shooting in Windsor leaves man injured

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – A Sunday afternoon shooting that left a man injured is under investigation in Windsor.

It happened on King Street around 12:30.

Two Windsor Police Department officers located an injured 22-year-old Keaon Matthew Bond, who had been shot three times in the torso. Bond told them he was sitting in his vehicle outside his home when two slender males approached. They tried, unsuccessfully, to open the doors. That’s when they shot into the vehicle, striking Bond three times. They then fled the scene on foot.

Bont was taken to Bertie Vidant Hospital, then flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

A track by a K-9 unit from the Ahoskie Police Department led to a street not far from the shooting incident. Witnesses said they saw a small white vehicle at the scene prior to the shooting. It left at a high rate of speed after.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Sgt. Justin Jackson at 252-325-4265.