Weekend shooting in Windsor leaves man injured

WNCT Staff Published:

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – A Sunday afternoon shooting that left a man injured is under investigation in Windsor.

It happened on King Street around 12:30.

Two Windsor Police Department officers located an injured 22-year-old Keaon Matthew Bond, who had been shot three times in the torso. Bond told them he was sitting in his vehicle outside his home when two slender males approached. They tried, unsuccessfully, to open the doors. That’s when they shot into the vehicle, striking Bond three times. They then fled the scene on foot.

Bont was taken to Bertie Vidant Hospital, then flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

A track by a K-9 unit from the Ahoskie Police Department led to a street not far from the shooting incident. Witnesses said they saw a small white vehicle at the scene prior to the shooting. It left at a high rate of speed after.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Sgt. Justin Jackson at 252-325-4265.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s