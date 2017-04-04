Washington County Hospital ER reopens after staffing issue

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington County Hospital emergency room has reopened after a staffing issue caused patients in need of emergency services to be diverted to nearby hospitals from about 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The person who normally mans the emergency room at that time had a medical issue and could not make it into work, according to CEO Terry Amstutz.

Another employee, who had just finished a 24-hour shift from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., agreed to come back and fill in after getting a few hours of sleep.

Amstutz said 24-hour shifts are not unusual at the hospital.

Amstutz said there was a doctor nearby just in case someone came into the emergency room.

He also said safety is a priority, and the hospital is working on creating a contingency plan in case something similar happens in the future.