Traffic stop teaching in driver’s ed coming before committee

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation requiring North Carolina driver’s education materials to direct motorists how to act if pulled over by police is getting a General Assembly hearing.

The House Transportation Committee scheduled a Tuesday meeting to debate the measure, which was introduced by members of both parties in light of recent deadly encountered between officers and drivers nationwide.

The proposal would direct the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, state Highway Patrol and a group representing police chiefs to be involved in developing the traffic stop instruction for the driver’s license handbook and school driver’s ed curriculum

Virginia’s governor signed similar legislation last month. New driver’s ed materials in Illinois include traffic stop directions based on a law passed last year.