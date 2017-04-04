Propane truck accident closes section of Hwy. 45 in Bertie County

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — An accident involving an AmeriGas liquid propane truck has closed the road at Highway 45 and Winston Farm Lane in Bertie County, according to the Board of Commissioners.

Bertie County Emergency Management is still on the scene, and the area is not expected to reopen until sometime Wednesday morning.

Officials said the accident will require significant cleanup by local, state and regional agencies.

Emergency Services Director Mitch Cooper is asking travelers to avoid the area, and homes within a half-mile radius of the accident have been evacuated.

As an alternate route, drivers are asked to use the Cooper Hill Road to San Souci Road as an unmarked detour.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s