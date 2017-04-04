Propane truck accident closes section of Hwy. 45 in Bertie County

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — An accident involving an AmeriGas liquid propane truck has closed the road at Highway 45 and Winston Farm Lane in Bertie County, according to the Board of Commissioners.

Bertie County Emergency Management is still on the scene, and the area is not expected to reopen until sometime Wednesday morning.

Officials said the accident will require significant cleanup by local, state and regional agencies.

Emergency Services Director Mitch Cooper is asking travelers to avoid the area, and homes within a half-mile radius of the accident have been evacuated.

As an alternate route, drivers are asked to use the Cooper Hill Road to San Souci Road as an unmarked detour.