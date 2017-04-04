National Champion Tar Heels return home

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WNCT) – The National Champion North Carolina men’s basketball team returned home to Chapel Hill on Tuesday to celebrate the program’s sixth national championship with fans.

North Carolina’s six national championships ranks third among men’s basketball college programs, trailing only UCLA and Kentucky. Thousands were in attendance at the Dean Smith Center to see the team take the stage with the national championship trophy. Each player wore a championship hat with a piece of the net, that was cut down following the win, tied to the back.

Some of the star players such as Justin Jackson, Joel Berry, Kennedy Meeks and head coach Roy Williams took turns addressing the fans and thanking them for their support.

Williams picked up his third national championship of his career passing his mentor and former Tar Heel coach, Dean Smith. Williams is now in a three way tie for fourth place for the most national championships won by a coach in NCAA history.