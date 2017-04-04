Medicaid, immigration advocates at N. Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Medicaid, immigration and victims’ rights are among issues that activists visiting North Carolina’s Legislative Building want to draw attention to as the session moves into April.

Several events are scheduled Tuesday at the General Assembly to address these topics and promote legislation.

A coalition of organizations and individuals seeking the expansion of Medicaid coverage planned a lobbying day and news conference. Immigrants and their allies also are holding their own advocacy day in part to oppose legislation they say would harm immigrants.

A bipartisan set of legislators scheduled a news conference to back a constitutional amendment designed to expand the rights of crime victims. And women’s rights groups planned to speak for legislation they say would repeal current laws impeding abortion access and block a new restriction for the procedure.