Lenoir Co. school bus drivers competing in annual ‘bus rodeo’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenior County school bus drivers are competing in the annual “bus rodeo”.

The event pits drivers from all over the county head-to-head in a friendly competition.

Drivers are tasked with weaving in and out of obstacles, backing into narrow parking spaces, and aligning tires nearly perfectly through a tennis ball path.

Drivers are judged by members of the State Public Transportation Department.

The event is the first stage of many in the competition.

The top two scoring competitors will move on to the district competition in Fayetteville, N.C. and could have the chance to compete at the state competition.

