Kinston city council discusses possible new multi-family housing unit

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A new multi-family housing unit could be coming to Kinston.

It was just one of several things discussed on Monday’s city council agenda.

City leaders say better housing is something that’s important for them to have available for their residents.

However, council members have some issues with this possible addition.

“This is a safe area we have not had any problems with the police or anything.”

During Monday night’s meeting Wayne Malone explained why he wants to see a new multi-family housing unit come to Kinston.

“This is a safe area we have not had any problems with the police or anything,” said Malone

It would be located off of Doctors Drive near Airport Road.

“We are providing housing, clean housing, it does not have asbestos it’s just clean housing in a great neighborhood and where would these 289 families be living if we hadn’t put the apartments here,” said Malone.

Malone is speaking of the other housing projects they have done with Pendegraph Development group in the past.

He said they are targeting middle class families because he wants to continue to help those who want to stay somewhere nice but at a lower cost.

“We did a survey after we built the first one and every time we did a survey they said there was still need for it,” Malone explained.

City council has approved a project like this before…but now they have reservations about traffic flow and emergency service access.

“The other issue that a traffic count won’t solve is that ingress and egress that could prevent access to the rear view property,” said City manager Tony Sears.

Mayor BJ murphy said there is still a lot to determine before they make a decision on if this is a possibility.

“Can we get our emergency vehicles in or not? There has been some discussion over the years about whether to take Doctors Drive and actually extend it all the way to Airport Rd specifically for emergency vehicles,” said Murphy