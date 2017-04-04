First Alert Forecast: Gradually sunny, warm and breezy today

SUMMARY: A quiet day weather-wise today but tomorrow evening and into the overnight, a series of fronts may bring severe thunderstorms to the area before ushering quieter but cooler weather. Details:

THIS MORNING: A few scattered showers along the coast early this morning but most are cloudy and damp. Temperatures are warm, in the 60s with some 70s along the OBX. It is quite breezy, with winds out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Pretty warm this afternoon with gradually clearing skies. The winds will continue to be quite breezy, out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts along the coast.

TONIGHT: Quiet overnight with much lighter winds, mostly clear skies and temps in the mid to upper 50s inland and lower 60s coastal. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy initially, but severe thunderstorms will become likely Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

