Fans rush to grab first NCAA Tarheel Championship merchandise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It didn’t take long for Tarheel fans to hit the stores after Monday night’s big win.

Academy Sports in Greenville opened their doors right at midnight.

Fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on the first officially championship gear.

Many fans say after last year’s tough loss to Villanova this meant more than just game.

Jalen Jones said this is exactly what he needed after a close game.

“I was lying on my bed biting my nails. I was sweating so hard and me and my cousins were there watching the game. When Justin Jackson made that dunk we just jumped up and went crazy. It was such a great experience,” explained Jones.

Jones like other fans said he will be wearing his gear all week long.