Eastern N.C. commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — This week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, a week dedicated to the national and state commitment to the rights of victims of crime.

“It is our job to be sure the rights of crime victims are recognized and honored,” said District Attorney Scott Thomas. “We take our responsibilities to victims seriously and treat them as we would expect to be treated.”

This year’s theme is “Strength. Resilience. Justice.”

“Our goal is to try to achieve justice in every case,” Thomas said. “We work closely with the victims to do that both prior to the court date and then as the case moves through the court process.”

The idea is that victims will be strengthened by the response they receive, organizations will be resilient in response to challenges and communities will be able to seek collective justice and healing.

On a state level, legislation known as Marsy’s Law was filed on Tuesday. The bill would amend the state constitution to provide an equal level of constitutional protections to North Carolina crime victims as are given to accused and convicted.

The bi-partisan legislation is sponsored by Senators Tamara Barringer, Brent Jackson and Warren Daniel and Representatives Nelson Dollar, Rena Turner, Destin Hall and Beverly Earle.

The legislation has North Carolina-specific language that will focus on felonies and violent misdemeanors.

Marsy’s Law is named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas of California who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Only one week after her death, Marsy’s mother and brother, Henry T. Nicholas, walked into a grocery store where they were confronted by the accused murderer.

The family, who had just come from a visit to Marsy’s grave, was unaware that the accused had been released on bail.

In an effort to honor his sister, Dr. Nicholas, co-founder of Broadcom Corporation, has made it his mission to give victims and their families constitutional protections and equal rights. He formed Marsy’s Law for All in 2009, providing expertise and resources to victims’ rights organizations nationwide.

Local law enforcement works with victims year round, from finding the help they need to victim assistance.

The Morehead City Police Department sends a letter to all victims of crimes after they’ve been perpetrated, providing them with contacts for further assistance.

“We try to accommodate and make it as easy of a process as we can for them because they have been victimized and it’s probably the worst thing that’s happened to them,” Lt. Gene Guthrie, with the Morehead City Police Department, said. The department also provides victims with cards containing the numbers for all advocate resources.

Breaking and entering crimes fueled by drug addictions are on the rise in Carteret County.

To combat crime as well as assist victims, the Beaufort Police Department takes a personal approach, often walking around neighborhoods to talk to residents about crimes that may have occurred.

“We set that time aside for the victims and check on them as often as they need and really make it personal to make sure their needs are taken care of,” Josh Dunn, a patrolman with the Beaufort Police Department, said.

Last year, at the national level, over 5 million individuals were a victim of a crime, and there were nearly 15 million property victimizations according to Bureau of Justice Statistics.

The district attorney’s office also provides crime victims with information about Registering with the NC Statewide Automated Victim Assistance and Notification Program (NC SAVAN), a system overseen by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.