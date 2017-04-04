Driver airlifted after propane truck overturns in Beaufort County

BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. (WNCT) — A propane truck in Beaufort County overturned on Durham Creek Road near Minor Run Road around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Beaufort County Emergency Management Director John Pack.

Both Durham Creek Road and Core Point Road have been closed with law enforcement diverting traffic.

The driver was airlifted to the trauma unit at Vidant Medical Center.

Propane is leaking from the overturned truck, and Pack said the company involved has sent two trucks to pump out the propane.

Pack said roads will probably be closed for the next hour.

Pack said there is no risk to people or structures.