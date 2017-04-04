Driver airlifted after propane truck overturns in Beaufort County

WNCT Staff Published:

BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. (WNCT) — A propane truck in Beaufort County overturned on Durham Creek Road near Minor Run Road around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Beaufort County Emergency Management Director John Pack.

Both Durham Creek Road and Core Point Road have been closed with law enforcement diverting traffic.

The driver was airlifted to the trauma unit at Vidant Medical Center.

Propane is leaking from the overturned truck, and Pack said the company involved has sent two trucks to pump out the propane.

Pack said roads will probably be closed for the next hour.

Pack said there is no risk to people or structures.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s