Court of Appeals holds special sessions, commemorates 50th anniversary

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Court of Appeals held a special session open to the public in Beaufort Tuesday and will hold a similar session in New Bern on Wednesday to celebrate the court’s 50th anniversary and educate the public on North Carolina courts.

Judges Linda McGee, Robert Hunter Jr. and Douglas McCullough heard cases today at the Carteret County Courthouse in Beaufort.

The Court of Appeals makes trips every year outside of Raleigh to hear cases in order to reconnect with the community and to give the public a chance to see how the court system works.

“The North Carolina Court of Appeals presently has 15 judges on the court,” Chief Judge Linda McGee said. “We’re trying to have a special session in the areas of the state that are particularly important to them, where they may have practiced law, grew up or are presently living.”

The special sessions are an extension of the Court of Appeal’s commitment to civics education and an effort to increase awareness of the role the court system plays in the lives of North Carolinians.

“For the people who do not come to Raleigh on a regular basis for an opportunity like this, we want to make certain that they have some indication about the fact that there is an appellate court in Raleigh that has the opportunity to hear interesting cases that affect people’s lives,” Judge McGee said.

Attendees of the special sessions include students studying criminal justice and paralegal studies at Carteret Community College and Craven Community College, along with the East Carteret Moot Court Team and members of the teen drug court.