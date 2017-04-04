Beaufort County moves forward on plan for industry-ready building

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A plan to attract more business to Beaufort County is taking a step forward.

Economic leaders in Beaufort County want a section of old farm land to become the site of an industry-ready building.

The goal is to attract a company to locate there, and Beaufort County Economic Development director Martyn Johnson hopes that will lead to more companies and buildings in the area.

“What we’re hoping is, if we build this, and we show it works, then we will be able to have other people come in and build the buildings and lease them back to companies,” said Johnson.

After hearing public comments Monday night, the Beaufort County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with a partnership with a group called Committee of 100.

The board also agreed to accept an offer from Committee of 100 to purchase the 5.5 acres of land in the Washington-Beaufort county industrial park with a price tag of $38,549.

“I’m already beginning to market the product to the various allies in economic development and some companies that have shown interest in the area,” said Johnson. “So I’m hoping they’ll say, ‘Hey, yeah, this is a good idea,’ and they’ll move in.”

The next step is to start what is referred to as the upset bid process. Prospective bidders have ten days to offer an upset bid on the property.

It is anticipated that the upset bid process will be completed and a final offer available for the board’s consideration at the May 1 meeting.

All involved hope the building could be ready by the end of the year.