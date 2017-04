MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested in a rash of car break-ins in Morehead City and the surrounding area, Morehead City police said.

Rani and Adam Yaghi were arrested on Monday and face a slew of charges related to the break-ins. They were also each charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Adam Yaghi was being held in lieu of $160,000 bail and Rani Yaghi was being held in lieu of $61,000 bail.

Their first court date is Tuesday.