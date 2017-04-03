Wood Ducks to hold exhibition game

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Monday will see the first game for the Down East Wood Ducks.

Their opponent for the exhibition game will be the University of Mount Olive.

“We are really excited that our fans will get to see and experience the improvements going on around the stadium before the regular season opener. It will also give people a chance to buy tickets for the season opener and new Wood Ducks merchandise”, said Wade Howell, Wood Ducks General Manager.

It’s happening at 7 pm. All tickets for the game will be $5 and available the day at the box office.

“This will be a great experience for our players and fans and we look forward to making this an annual event”, said University of Mount Olive Baseball Coach Carl Lancaster. “In the past, a trip to Kinston to play a major league affiliate was a highlight of our schedule. Also, having one of my former players (Wood Ducks Pitching Coach, Steve Mintz) on the Wood Ducks staff will make it even more exciting”

For more information on the Down East Wood Ducks, please visit WoodDucksBaseball.com. Follow the new team on the following social media platforms: Twitter @GoWoodDucks, Facebook.com/GoWoodDucks, and Instagram @GoWoodDucks.

 

