Wood Ducks exhibition rained out

Kinston, North Carolina (WOOD DUCKS MEDIA RELATIONS) – The Down East Wood Ducks’ scrimmage with the Mount Olive University Trojans has been cancelled due to inclement weather. There will not be a makeup game.

Fans are encouraged to bring their purchased ticket back to Grainger Stadium for any home game* (*with the exception of 4/10 & 7/3) to exchange the ticket for a GA ticket for a future Woodies game. Walk-ups at games are encouraged.

The next chance to see the Wood Ducks in action in Kinston will be at the home opener next Monday, April 10th at 7:00 p.m. Limited tickets are still available and fireworks can be viewed after the game.

