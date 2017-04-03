Wood Ducks exhibition rained out

By Published:

Kinston, North Carolina (WOOD DUCKS MEDIA RELATIONS) –  The Down East Wood Ducks’ scrimmage with the Mount Olive University Trojans has been cancelled due to inclement weather. There will not be a makeup game.

Fans are encouraged to bring their purchased ticket back to Grainger  Stadium for any home game* (*with the exception of 4/10 & 7/3) to exchange the ticket for a GA ticket for a future Woodies game. Walk-ups at games are encouraged.

The next chance to see the Wood Ducks in action in Kinston will be at the home opener next Monday, April 10th at 7:00 p.m. Limited tickets are still available and fireworks can be viewed after the game.

Follow the Wood Ducks on social media all season long. Like us on Facebook at Down East Wood Ducks, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat @GoWoodDucks and stay linked at WoodDucksBaseball.com.

