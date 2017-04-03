Troopers conducting ‘Operation Drive to Live’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Troopers are conducting “Operation Drive to Live” from April 3 – 7.

It’s taking place from 6 a.m. through 5 p.m.

The primary purpose of the operation is to reduce the number of teenage related traffic collisions and deaths. The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration said young drivers are significantly over-represented in fatal crashes, particularly those who are 16- to19-year-olds. Immaturity and inexperience are primary factors contributing to fatal crashes by young drivers, especially during the first six months of driving. It’s for this reason that traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers in America and North Carolina.

Teens are involved in three times as many fatal crashes than all other drivers. Two common errors that add up to half of the crashes are speeding and driving while distracted. In 2014, 2,270 teens in the United States ages 16-19 were killed and 221,313 were treated in emergency departments.

In 2016, the Highway Patrol investigated over 57,359 motor vehicle collisions involving drivers and passengers who were between the ages of 15 – 19. Of those, 10,774 injuries were reported and 118 resulted in one or more fatalities.