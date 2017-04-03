Repairs on Alligator River Bridge in Tyrrell County to start this week

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – Repair work will begin Monday on the U.S. 64 Bridge over the Alligator River in Tyrrell County, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The $16.7 million contract awarded by the NCDOT to Flatiron Constructors of Morrisville calls for a number of improvements, including a new epoxy deck overlay to prevent water from seeping into the bridge structure, joint replacements, repairs to its concrete superstructure and substructure, and mechanical and electrical rehabilitation of the bridge’s swing span.

“The Alligator River Bridge is a vital link for both the tourist economy of eastern North Carolina and storm evacuations,” said NCDOT Division Engineer Jerry Jennings. “This repair work will ensure that it remains safe and operable until a replacement can be built.”

The 57-year-old bridge is rated both structurally deficient and functionally obsolete. The NCDOT said the rating means the bridge is safe but needs increased maintenance and improvements in order to remain in service.

It was also built to design standards no longer used, according to the NCDOT.

Work must be completed by Sept. 17, 2019.

No lane closures are allowed on the project during weekends between May 1 and September 30.

Two bridge closures will occur between Jan. 3 and March 14, 2018, to perform the swing span rehabilitation. Each closure will last one week. A signed detour route will be in place during those closures.