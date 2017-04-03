Pirates wrap up “Mustache March” with group shave

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina’s baseball program wrapped up their “Mustache March” with a group shave on Monday afternoon at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

The Pirates raised over $6,000 for ALS research.  All donations will go towards funding, supporting families, and researching through the Jim “Catfish” Hunter North Carolina Chapter of the ALS Association.

The Pirate baseball program has a direct link to ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Former Head Coach, Keith LeClair, was diagnosed with ALS while coaching at ECU and later passed away after his fight with the disease. Current ECU skipper Cliff Godwin played for Coach LeClair during his career and he wears the number 23 to honor him.

 

 

