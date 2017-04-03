New US education chief DeVos visiting Fort Bragg school

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — New Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is visiting a North Carolina military installation to highlight the importance of children within armed forces communities.

DeVos planned to travel to Fort Bragg to tour a primary school on the Army post Monday morning, meeting students, parents and school leaders. It will be the first visit by President Donald Trump’s choice to carry out federal education policy to a school operated by the Department of Defense’s school system. The visit coincides with April being the “Month of the Military Child.”

A longtime advocate of charter and private schools, DeVos barely managed to win confirmation in the U.S. Senate in February. Vice President Mike Pence cast a tie-breaking vote after a 50-50 split on whether to approve her.