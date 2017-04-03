NC’s 1st lady raising awareness of metastatic breast cancer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s first lady is working with breast cancer survivors and oncology experts to raise awareness of people living with metastatic cancer, which means the disease has spread to other organs.

During the event Monday at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, first lady Kristin Cooper will unveil a proclamation by Gov. Roy Cooper declaring April as “Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

It’s estimated that 30 percent of all women who have an early-stage breast cancer diagnosis will develop metastatic breast cancer.

Among those attending the event is Pam Kohl, executive director of the Susan G. Komen chapter that covers Raleigh and other areas from the Triangle to the coast. She has been diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.