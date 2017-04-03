Local restaurants expect big crowds for UNC/Gonzaga

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In anticipation of North Carolina and Gonzaga’s battle for college basketball supremacy, local restaurants have set the stage for fans who couldn’t make it to Phoenix or Chapel Hill for Monday’s National Championship game.

Sup Dogs in Uptown is anticipating a busy night, and managers say there will be giveaways and prizes.

“We’re expecting a huge crowd,” said Claire Perry, who works at Sup Dogs. “You know, we’re not at UNC, but we still have tons of UNC fans. Anytime North Carolina is in the big championship it’s a huge deal for us.”

Academy Sports also has plans for the big game.

If the Tar Heels win, the Greenville location will open right after the game to sell a special product.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s