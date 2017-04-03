Local restaurants expect big crowds for UNC/Gonzaga

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In anticipation of North Carolina and Gonzaga’s battle for college basketball supremacy, local restaurants have set the stage for fans who couldn’t make it to Phoenix or Chapel Hill for Monday’s National Championship game.

Sup Dogs in Uptown is anticipating a busy night, and managers say there will be giveaways and prizes.

“We’re expecting a huge crowd,” said Claire Perry, who works at Sup Dogs. “You know, we’re not at UNC, but we still have tons of UNC fans. Anytime North Carolina is in the big championship it’s a huge deal for us.”

Academy Sports also has plans for the big game.

If the Tar Heels win, the Greenville location will open right after the game to sell a special product.