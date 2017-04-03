Improved Grainger Stadium set for inaugural Wood Duck’s season

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A new and improved Grainger Stadium will greet fans for the Down East Wood Ducks games during their inaugural season.

The team opens with a scrimmage against Mount Olive Monday, before the home opener on April 10th.

Among the improvements is a brand new sign along Vernon Ave. that will display game information, and added parking.

“We’ve also got a brand new concession stand along the 3rd base line, so now both lines have concession stands, as well as home plate,” said Dominic Cotroneo.

The Wood Ducks will serve as Kinston’s first minor league team since the Indians left in 2011.

The team is the single-A affiliate for the Texas Rangers, and features five of the top 30 players in the organization.

Team officials said there are a lot of exciting events planned throughout the inaugural season.

“We have lots of fun promotions. We have dollar beer, dollar tacos, dollar hot dogs. We even have a Boiler Room night and a Vivian Howard night,” said Alexa Kay, who is the marketing director for the team.

Kay said even if you’re not at the stadium, you can still follow along on social media. Their account name for Twitter and Snapchat is “Gowoodducks”. The team also has a Facebook and Instagram page.

“You get more of a behind the scenes, more of a fun look, when you look on Snapchat,” Kay said. “All of our updates if you ever need any kind of updates it’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.”

Work continues outside the stadium to expand parking, but spots are still available for the early games for free.

Team officials expect a sell out crowd for their home opener. To purchase tickets, or learn more about promotions, click here.