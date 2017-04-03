First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms likely tonight

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A quiet day today but a cold front will bring strong to possibly severe thunderstorms overnight tonight. A First Alert Weather day is in effect for tonight through tomorrow morning. Details:

THIS MORNING: A quiet morning with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are seasonable when you step outside, in the 40s. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds throughout the day with highs reaching the 70s.

TONIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms will move through the area tonight. Some storms may be strong to severe. Rain and storms may reach ENC by 11pm tonight.

A LOOK AHEAD: Two cold fronts are going to move through the East bringing with them the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. The first will move through Monday night into Tuesday morning with the next one moving through Wednesday night into Thursday.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
62° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
70° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
70° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
69° F
precip:
70%
9pm
Mon
67° F
precip:
60%
10pm
Mon
67° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Mon
66° F
precip:
50%
12am
Tue
65° F
precip:
60%
1am
Tue
64° F
precip:
60%
2am
Tue
64° F
precip:
60%
3am
Tue
63° F
precip:
60%
4am
Tue
63° F
precip:
70%
5am
Tue
64° F
precip:
40%
6am
Tue
64° F
precip:
40%
7am
Tue
64° F
precip:
30%
8am
Tue
65° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
69° F
precip:
10%
10am
Tue
71° F
precip:
10%
11am
Tue
73° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
69° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
65° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
62° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
60° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.