First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms likely tonight

SUMMARY: A quiet day today but a cold front will bring strong to possibly severe thunderstorms overnight tonight. A First Alert Weather day is in effect for tonight through tomorrow morning. Details:

THIS MORNING: A quiet morning with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are seasonable when you step outside, in the 40s. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds throughout the day with highs reaching the 70s.

TONIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms will move through the area tonight. Some storms may be strong to severe. Rain and storms may reach ENC by 11pm tonight.

A LOOK AHEAD: Two cold fronts are going to move through the East bringing with them the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. The first will move through Monday night into Tuesday morning with the next one moving through Wednesday night into Thursday.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 70% 67 ° F precip: 60% 67 ° F precip: 50% 66 ° F precip: 50% 65 ° F precip: 60% 64 ° F precip: 60% 64 ° F precip: 60% 63 ° F precip: 60% 63 ° F precip: 70% 64 ° F precip: 40% 64 ° F precip: 40% 64 ° F precip: 30% 65 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast