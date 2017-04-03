Doors open to Onslow Co.’s first consolidated health building

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–After over a year, the wait for Onslow County’s first consolidated health and human services building is over.

After serving folks across the county for decades in a variety of buildings including an old drug store and an old cloth store, the Onslow County Human Services Agency opened its doors to residents at its new state of the art facility.

“What we’ve never had is a facility that was built, designed and created to serve specifically the people that we’re serving,” Sheri Slater, assistant county manager, said. “This is an opportunity to have a facility that was designed for them and their needs.”

Construction on the 90,000 square foot facility began in 2015 and cost around $24 million.

All health services programs are currently open, and the social welfare program moved in on Monday.

The new facility includes 11 total clinic rooms and a nurse’s work station, something the old one lacked.

“Our old facility was a hospital and it wasn’t built for the type of services that we provide,” Slater said.

The old building had only four rooms.

“We have more space,” Michelle Killian, assistant women’s health nurse supervisor, said. “And it’s more modern and streamlined for the staff and the patients.”

The clinic rooms are interchangeable between the health services the county offers, which means more patients can be seen at once.

The new building also has four visitation rooms for social services. The rooms are designed for babies, toddlers, teens and families.

The only programs that haven’t moved in are the economic services including Medicaid, the Food and Nutrition program and Work First Family Assistance. They’ll move in around the end of this year.

The next phase of construction will include tearing down the old health department building to create around 400 total parking spaces for the new one.