Bertie County bands together in wake of devastating weather

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — From twisters to flooding, Bertie County residents have dealt with devastating severe weather in past several months, but the conditions haven’t devastated their spirit.

“Whenever storms come through now it just puts you on your toes,” said Sandra Alston, who, along with her family operates the King Street Grill in Windsor.

“You don’t know,” said Alston. “Are we going to be next to get hit by tornados? Are we going to get flooded again?”

Bertie County has had three major storms in the last seven months.

The most common issue is flooding.

“We got hit twice within a week or two,” said Alston. “We came in and had to get everything out of the kitchen. We had some guys from the fire department to help us. We had to rip all of the walls out and gut it out again. We had to put up all new sheet rock”

Alston and her family are no stranger to devastating weather.

The tornados of 2011 killed 12 people in Bertie County, three of whom were family.

“His aunt, her daughter and her husband all got killed in the tornado,” said Alston. “That was just devastating.”

She said through it all there’s a common factor.

“Anytime there’s something devastating like this, the business and everybody comes together,” said Alston. “They’re not just for themselves, just to get their business back open.”

Bertie County has become a community bonded by disaster.

“We know how to deal with it and everyone just has a good backbone here in Bertie,” Alston said. “They’re just really good people. You couldn’t ask for better people.”

The latest strike was a tornado that left behind destruction, damaging two homes.

No one lived in either one, and no injuries were reported.

In the wake of the severe weather, officials are stressing the importance of being prepared.

“Major disasters, you need to be prepared to stand alone for 72 hours whether that be shelter in place or use a county shelter,” said Mitchell Cooper, Bertie County Emergency Management. “They need to stay informed. We do our best and use our reverse call system. We use the news channels to get as much information out as we can.”