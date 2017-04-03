Another GOP redistricting map ruled unconstitutional

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Republican-dominated legislature has suffered another redistricting defeat following a federal judge’s ruling that the map it drew for local council boundaries in one of the state’s largest cities is unconstitutional.

The judge ruled Monday that the lines drawn in a 2015 state law for Greensboro’s council violates the U.S. Constitution. District Judge Catherine Eagles says there’s uncontroverted evidence GOP lawmakers packed Democratic votes into districts so that Republicans could win other seats.

A federal appeals court last summer struck down district boundaries for Wake County commissioners and school board members. A three-judge panel also forced congressional district boundaries to be redrawn last year. A similar panel struck down General Assembly districts as racial gerrymanders, although the U.S. Supreme Court has prevented them from being remapped this year.