GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Several crews are responding to a structure fire on Arlington Blvd at the My Eye Dr.

Greenville Police tell WNCT no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Witnesses tell WNCT they saw something fly into the building. Greenville Fire Rescue has not been able to confirm this yet.

Arlington Blvd is shut down at Dickinson Ave until further notice as crews work to put out the fire.

