Pitt County home deemed a total loss after early morning fire

By Published:

BELVOIR, N.C. (WNCT) – One Pitt County family is without a home after an early morning fire Sunday.

It happened just after 4 a.m. on Slate Road in Belvoir.

Belvoir Fire Department crews say a woman was cooking on the stove and fell asleep, starting the fire, which quickly spread through the roof. She was able to get out and was not injured. No one else was inside at the time.

Crews from Belvoir, Falkland, and Staton House Fire Departments spent four hours working to put out the fire. They say the home is a total loss.

The Red Cross is providing assistance for the family.

