Motorcyclist killed in accident involving Jacksonville Transit bus

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – One person was killed in an accident involving a Jacksonville Transit bus Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville Police said just before 1:30pm, a motorcyclist hit the transit bus at Marine Boulevard and Broadhurst Road.

Only two people were on the bus at the time of the accident. Neither the bus driver or the passenger on board were injured.

“We are deeply saddened by this death,” said Transportation Services Director Anthony Prinz. “Our bus drivers train continuously to ensure that Jacksonville Transit is the safest it can possibly be for passengers and drivers.”

Police are investigating what caused the incident. The identity of the victim has not been released.