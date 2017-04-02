L.A. Rams running back Todd Gurley holds football camp in hometown of Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Los Angeles Rams running back and Tarboro native, Todd Gurley, returned home to host a football camp on Saturday.

Hundreds of kids attended the three-hour Todd Gurley Football ProCamp at Tarboro High School Saturday morning.

The camp was open to first – eighth graders.

Camp participants took part in drills, hands-on instruction, lectures, contests, and non-contact games.

This is the first camp Gurley has put on in his hometown since being drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2015.

“Just to be able to come back and just give the kids something to be happy about for a day. [To] see NFL players and see guys like myself that came out of the same situation as those guys and just know that they can do it just like I did,” said Gurley.

Gurley was joined by 12 other current and former NFL players including Tarboro alum and New York Giant, Shaun Draughn.