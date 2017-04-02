Investigation underway after early morning shooting

Wilson, N.C. (WNCT) – A shooting is under investigation by the Wilson Police Department after a man died from gunshot wounds in an early morning shooting.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Lincoln Street at12:22 a.m in reference to an unresponsive subject in the roadway.

When officers arrived they located a subject lying in the roadway. Officers began resuscitation efforts until Wilson Fire/Rescue Services and Wilson County EMS personnel arrived.

The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Resuscitation efforts were not successful and the victim passed away. The victim has been identified as 31 year old Harry Evangelist Beecher of Wilson, North Carolina.

Investigation is on-going at this time.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.