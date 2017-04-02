Hurricane Matthew victims families receive furniture donations

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) -Many families in Lenoir County are still trying to put their lives together following hurricane Matthew.

In Kinston, local organizations are helping residents affected, by collecting and donating new furniture at the Green Lamp Head Start campus.

Ann Johnson received a living room set, a kitchen table, and other essential items.

Johnson said she wouldn’t be where she is today without the community’s help.

“It’s a blessing with the furniture that we received from Green Lamp and everybody was very helpful and very warm at heart in helping us as victims.”