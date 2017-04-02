First Alert Forecast: A nice looking Sunday then storms return

SUMMARY: High pressure keep us nice and quiet today, but a strong cold front will bring the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday. A First Alert Weather is in effect for Monday night through Tuesday. Details:

TODAY: Sunshine and a few clouds. A little cooler than yesterday with highs in the 60’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows will be in the 40’s inland and 50’s at the coast.

MONDAY: Sunshine to start then clouds increase with the chance for a shower or storm late in the day. Warmer with highs back in the 70’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Another cold front is set to move through the area by Tuesday morning bringing with it gusty winds, downpours, and a few strong to severe thunderstorms. We’ll quiet down briefly on Wednesday then a second strong cold front will bring the potential for another round of strong to severe storms Thursday.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

10am
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
59° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
65° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
65° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
50° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
50° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
49° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
48° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
48° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
47° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
47° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
48° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
62° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
66° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
69° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Mon
68° F
precip:
30%
10pm
Mon
67° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
66° F
precip:
50%
12am
Tue
65° F
precip:
70%
1am
Tue
65° F
precip:
70%
2am
Tue
65° F
precip:
50%
3am
Tue
64° F
precip:
50%
4am
Tue
64° F
precip:
50%
5am
Tue
65° F
precip:
50%
6am
Tue
65° F
precip:
50%
7am
Tue
65° F
precip:
60%
8am
Tue
66° F
precip:
20%
