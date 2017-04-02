First Alert Forecast: A nice looking Sunday then storms return

SUMMARY: High pressure keep us nice and quiet today, but a strong cold front will bring the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday. A First Alert Weather is in effect for Monday night through Tuesday. Details:

TODAY: Sunshine and a few clouds. A little cooler than yesterday with highs in the 60’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows will be in the 40’s inland and 50’s at the coast.

MONDAY: Sunshine to start then clouds increase with the chance for a shower or storm late in the day. Warmer with highs back in the 70’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Another cold front is set to move through the area by Tuesday morning bringing with it gusty winds, downpours, and a few strong to severe thunderstorms. We’ll quiet down briefly on Wednesday then a second strong cold front will bring the potential for another round of strong to severe storms Thursday.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

