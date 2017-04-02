Despite tough weekend Pirate players put smiles on “exceptional” stars at annual game

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Despite a tough weekend where the Pirates were swept at home for the second time this season, the East Carolina players welcomed players from the Exceptional Community Baseball League with open arms.

“We know this is their biggest day of the year,” said Pirate catcher Travis Watkins. “All of this kind of puts everything in perspective.”

The Pirates hosted the youth league to a game first, followed by a game for the senior youth and adults. All of the visiting players were members of the ECBL, which plays their regular season games at the Sarah Vaughn Field of Dreams at Elm Street Park.

Each player’s name was called out by PA announcer Clip Brock, just like in a real game at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Regular season games in the ECBL run through the first week of June.

