Police: 2 killed, girl missing from Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say two people are dead and an 11-year-old is missing from a Charlotte home.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday that someone killed the man and a woman found at the east Charlotte home. WBTV reports (http://bit.ly/2n1UCkm ) police as saying someone also tried to ignite a fire at the scene.

Detectives are asking the public to look for a white 2005 Chevy Impala that left the scene just before firefighters arrived. The car’s license plate number is PAV4294.

Police say they’re also looking for 11-year-old Arieyora Simone Forney, who is believed to live at home with the two victims.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the missing girl is 11 years old.