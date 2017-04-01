Wood Ducks to hold Meet the Team event Sunday

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – The Down East Wood Ducks will host a Meet the Team event on Sunday at Grainger Stadium.

The event will be held immediately following the team’s first practice. Gates open at 5:00pm, and the practice will be from 6:00-8:00pm. From 8:00-8:30pm, all fans can meet the players.

“We want to invite our fans out to the first practice in team history and to meet the Wood Ducks players and coaches” said Wade Howell, Wood Ducks General Manager. “The team store and concession stands will be open and we will have ticket representatives on site so fans will be able to purchase merchandise and tickets for all regular season games that day as well”.

The event is free and open to the public.

