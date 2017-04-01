UCF evens series with East Carolina with 12-3 win

GREENVILLE, N.C. – UCF scored 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning to erase a 3-2 deficit and down East Carolina 12-3 in five innings in game two of the teams’ American Athletic Conference series Saturday afternoon at the ECU Softball Stadium.

Team Records: East Carolina: (18-19, 2-3 AAC) | UCF: (18-16, 2-3 AAC)

The Rundown

Redshirt freshman infielder Tate McClellan led the Pirate offense with two hits and her seventh home run of the season while senior outfielder Ali Ramirez and senior infielder Megan Quick also drove in a run apiece. Jazmine Esparza went 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI to pace the visitors.

Alea White (11-10) threw a complete game, allowing three runs on six hits while walking three batters and striking out one. Sophomore RHP Mary Williams (4-11) was touched up for six runs (five earned) on five hits in a third of an inning in the circle to take the loss.



How They Scored

Brittany Solis and Linnea Goodman rapped out RBI singles in the top of the second to give the Knights an early 2-0 advantage before McClellan answered with a leadoff solo shot over the left field fence to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the home half of the frame.

ECU was able to snatch the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Ramirez led off with a home run to dead center and Quick followed singles by redshirt junior catcher Alex Mycek and junior infielder Karlie smith with one of her own up the middle to score pinch runner Kendra Ziemba and leave the Purple and Gold with a 3-2 edge after four complete innings.

With Williams in the circle to begin the fifth, she recorded a quick out before an error at short allowed UCF to go on to score 10 runs on seven hits and two more Pirate errors. McClellan singled with one out in the bottom of the fifth, but a foul out and groundout ended the contest.

Statistics of the Game

The three ECU errors led to five unearned runs for the Knights while UCF was also 8-for-14 with runners in scoring position.



Up Next

East Carolina and UCF will meet once more Sunday at Noon for the rubber game of the series.