Local Girl Scouts get hands-on experience in dentistry

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 40 local Girl Scouts spent Saturday morning learning about dentistry at the ECU School of Dental Medicine.

ECU dental students and staff led the girls in hands-on activities to teach them about dental professions, oral hygiene and nutrition. They let the scouts work sophisticated labs with real instruments, teaching them techniques oral health professionals use every day in caring for patients.

Organizers say the goal is to raise awareness of the importance of taking care of themselves and drinking fewer soft drinks.

“The earlier we start and the earlier we make it a habit for them that oral hygiene is important and eating healthy is important, the more that it sticks and the more beneficial and preventative it is in their oral hygiene in the future,” said second year dental student Sarah Langley.

Langley says it’s also a good opportunity to expose scouts to careers in dentistry.