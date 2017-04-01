Hwy 258 shut down for four hours after 19 year old killed in wreck

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WNCT) – A portion of Highway 258 was closed for over four hours Saturday evening after a 19 year old was killed in a car crash.

Highway Patrol said 19 year old Kayla Swindle was traveling south on 258 near Diane Drive in a 2001 Cherokee. Just before 3:30, troopers said she crossed the center lane and hit a tractor trailer head on as it was traveling northbound.

Swindle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured in the crash.

Troopers said they do not believe speed or alcohol was a factor. They are investigating the cause of the crash. No charges are expected.

Highway 258 is expected to open just after 8pm Saturday.