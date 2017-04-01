Hundreds turn out to annual Kidsfest in Williamston

Williamston, N.C. (WNCT) – Saturday hundreds of families came out for Kids fest, hosted by the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children.

Festival-goers learned more about family health and safety.

Attractions included a look at the Williamston K-9 unit, firefighter demonstrations, food, and games.

Outreach Director Amanda Parmelee said 90% of a child’s brain development occurs before age five.

She hopes people get more than just fun out of the event.

“Just learning about the opportunities and information to kind of help people feel supported and know where they can turn when they have questions or need information about child care or health care,” Parmelee said.

She wants the community to know they are always there to help, and hopes Saturday’s event was a big step forward for the community.

